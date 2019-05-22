Tuesday Sports in Brief

NHL

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues are marching into the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in decades.

David Perron had a goal and an assist, Jordan Binnington picked up his franchise-record 12th playoff win and the Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1 in Game 6 of the Western Conference final Tuesday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak also scored for St. Louis, which will face the Boston Bruins for the championship. Ryan O'Reilly had three assists, and Binnington stopped 25 shots.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

St. Louis won four consecutive games to advance to the franchise's first Cup Final since 1970. That series also pitted the Blues against the Bruins.

NBA

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — John Beilein has coached at every level in college but says the Cleveland Cavaliers are his dream job.

The 66-year-old Beilein, who turned Michigan into a perennial power during a 12-year run, was introduced Tuesday by the Cavaliers. Even before taking the podium, Beilein got to work with one of his new players, peeling off his suit jacket to rebound shots for forward Larry Nance Jr.

Beilein doesn't view Cleveland's situation as a rebuild but rather a renaissance. At one point during his remarks, Beilein pointed to the 2016 NBA championship banner and others hanging along one wall at the Cavs' facility and said, "it's been done before, it can be done again."

Beilein knows he has work to do with the Cavaliers, who went 19-63 last season.

BASEBALL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was reinstated Tuesday from administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

Urías was placed on leave while MLB officials looked into his May 13 arrest for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery. Police said Urías was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Los Angeles shopping mall but didn't release details.

The leave lasted seven days as originally announced. In previous MLB investigations, management and the players' association agreed to extend leaves while probes continued.

MLB and the union agreed to a domestic violence policy in 2015, giving the commissioner the right to investigate and impose discipline.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terry Donahue, the winningest football coach in UCLA and Pac-12 history, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The university says the 74-year-old former coach was released from UC San Diego's Jacobs Medical Center on Tuesday, four days after having surgery. Donahue will soon begin chemotherapy.

UCLA didn't disclose what type of cancer Donahue has and says his family is requesting privacy.

Donahue had a record of 151-74-8 coaching the Bruins from 1976 to 1995. He owns the Pac-12 record for career league wins with 98, and his total victories are the most in school history.

He led the Bruins to 13 postseason games, including four Rose Bowls. They won five league titles.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An official with Denny Crum's foundation says the former Louisville coach has been hospitalized after recently suffering a stroke.

Jonathan Israel, who is the principal fundraiser for the Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation, provided the information in a Twitter post attributed to the foundation on Tuesday. The post that Crum, 82, who lives in Louisville, suffered the stroke in the past week. The post did not mention his condition or what hospital he is in, but added that Crum and his family "appreciates the thoughts, prayers and also their privacy while he is recovering." There will be no other statements, the post added.

Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 1994, Crum was 675-295 with Louisville and led the Cardinals to NCAA men's basketball championships in 1980 and 1986 before retiring in 2001 after 30 years. The coach suffered a stroke in August 2017 while fishing in Alaska but recovered and has attended Cardinals home games in recent years.

WNBA

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird needs arthroscopic surgery on her left knee and will be out indefinitely, another big blow for the defending WNBA champs.

The Storm said Tuesday that the 11-time All-Star has a loose body in her knee. Bird said it's something doctors have noticed in the past but that never affected her on the court until she started to get ready for the upcoming season, when she noticed she was having trouble sprinting and jumping.

Bird will undergo surgery in Connecticut in the near future and will return to Seattle for rehab. She said there is no estimate on when she can return, but the short WNBA season may make it challenging to come back before the end.

FIGURE SKATING

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of the former skating partners of two-time U.S. pairs champion John Coughlin has accused him in a series of Facebook posts of sexually assaulting her over a two-year period.

Coughlin, who killed himself in January, "hurt at least 10 people including me. He sexually abused me for 2 years. Nobody innocent hangs themselves," wrote Bridget Namiotka, who skated with Coughlin from 2004, when she was 14, through the 2007 season.

Namiotka's attorney confirmed to The Associated Press the comments were made by her.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport and U.S. Figure Skating had begun investigating allegations lodged against Coughlin late last year. They found enough evidence to warrant an interim suspension earlier this year, barring Coughlin — who had become a coach and well-known TV commentator after retiring from skating — from attending activities sanctioned by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Coughlin, who had maintained his innocence throughout the investigations, was found dead Jan. 18 at his father's home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 33.

COURTS

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has delayed the trial of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on a misdemeanor charge that he paid for sex at a massage parlor.

Judge Leonard Hanser agreed Tuesday to postpone the trial indefinitely while prosecutors appeal his decision blocking their use of secretly shot video. The footage allegedly shows Kraft twice engaging in sex at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January.

Hanser ruled last week that Jupiter police did not take enough precautions to avoid invading the privacy of spa customers who only received legitimate massages. He said that under previous court rulings that meant the videos' use had to be blocked.

The 77-year-old Kraft has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology.

VISTA, Calif. (AP) — A female hitchhiker who accused former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. of raping her after he picked her up testified Tuesday that she did not flee or defend herself because the muscular football star had threatened to kill her.

Winslow's attorneys said the two had consensual sex and suggested she had a drinking problem. They said she has given inconsistent statements and lied to the jury about being sober for 30 years, pointing out that she has been arrested 11 times for public intoxication.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe 1, is the first of five accusers expected to take the stand.

Winslow is accused of raping three women and exposing himself to two others. All are expected to testify.

The former football star, and son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts.