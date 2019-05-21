Norcross, firms sue Murphy over tax credit investigation

One of New Jersey's most influential unelected political leaders is suing Gov. Phil Murphy, alleging that a task force created to probe business tax incentives was unlawfully created.

George Norcross, and a handful of southern New Jersey firms, filed the suit Tuesday in Superior Court in Mercer County.

The suit alleges that the task force the Democratic governor established this year doesn't have the authority to issue the subpoenas it did. It argues that the New York law firm advising the panel isn't licensed in New Jersey.

The task force this month questioned whether firms tied to Norcross met obligations to get incentives. Norcross is a major fundraiser and booster for Camden.

Murphy spokesman Darryl Isherwood says the administration looks forward to defending the task force and its investigation.