NY bill to let US House see Trump’s state returns narrowed

A proposal that would grant congressional committees access to New York state tax returns filed by President Donald Trump is being revised to address concerns that it could jeopardize the privacy of any of the state's taxpayers.

Assemblyman David Buchwald and Sen. Brad Hoylman, both Democrats, submitted an amendment to their bill this weekend to make it apply only to federal, state and local elected officials and top appointed officials.

Under the bill's initial language, state tax officials could release any New York returns if requested by any of three congressional committees. Republicans objected on privacy grounds, but Democrats argued the bill would help Congress circumvent the administration's refusal to present Trump's federal returns.

The Senate has already approved the earlier version. The full Democrat-led Legislature could vote on the amended bill this week.