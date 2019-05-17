Business

Missouri lawmakers end session after passing abortion bill

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The Missouri Legislature has wrapped up its 2019 session after passing one of the nation's most restrictive abortion laws and authorizing a bonding deal for bridges.

The legislative session that ended Friday was the first for Republican Gov. Mike Parson. He pledged to sign an anti-abortion bill prohibiting the procedure at 8 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions only for medical emergencies.

Abortion-rights supporters protested as the House gave final approval to the measure.

Later Friday, the House gave final approval to $301 million of bonds to fix 215 bridges. But that measure is dependent on Missouri also getting a federal grant.

Earlier this week, lawmakers approved a bill authorizing up to $50 million of incentives for General Motors, other business tax breaks and a new scholarship program for adults.

  Comments  