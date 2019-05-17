Business
New money available for reclaiming old mines in Virginia
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a new round of grant money available to help reclaim abandoned coal mines in southwest Virginia.
Northam said Thursday that the state has $10 million available to help repurpose old mines and promote economic development.
It's the third round of funding through a federal grant program that is administered by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.
The grants are financed by fees paid by the coal industry.
