Business
SC lawmakers approve pro sports incentive plan
House and Senate negotiators have reached an agreement that could pave the way for the Carolina Panthers to move some of their operations to South Carolina.
A conference committee voted unanimously Thursday in favor of providing tax incentives to professional sports teams that come to the Palmetto State. Lawmakers also adopted a provision that would provide companies increased credits if they move to the state's poor, rural counties.
The plan now heads to the General Assembly for a vote next week during special session.
If passed, the proposal could provide nearly $115 million in state income tax breaks for the NFL team that is considering building a new practice facility and moving team headquarters to Rock Hill, which about 15 miles south of its current Charlotte, North Carolina, location.
