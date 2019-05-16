Jackson ordinance: Don’t ask salary history for city jobs

A new local law will ban Mississippi's largest city from asking people about their salary history when they apply for municipal government jobs.

The Clarion Ledger reports that the Jackson City Council approved the ordinance Tuesday, and it takes effect June 14.

Council members and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba say the law is intended to alleviate the problem of women being paid less than men for the same jobs. It applies only to Jackson city government jobs, not to jobs in the private sector.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says Mississippi and Alabama are the only states without laws requiring equal pay for equal work.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Councilman De'Keither Stamps wrote the Jackson law and says he hopes other cities, counties and school districts in Mississippi will adopt similar ones.