Watchdog groups urge NY to give US House Trump state return

A coalition of government watchdog groups and liberal organizations is urging the New York Assembly to pass legislation allowing congressional investigators to access President Donald Trump's state tax returns.

The measure, which passed the state Senate last week, would authorize officials to release any returns filed in New York if requested by any of three congressional committees.

The groups wrote to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Yonkers, on Wednesday saying the bill would help ensure Congress and voters can hold the president accountable.

The coalition includes Citizen Action, Common Cause, Stand Up America and the Working Families Party.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Republicans in Albany call the bill a partisan attack on privacy.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has declined to disclose Trump's federal returns to the Democratic-controlled House, saying the request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose."