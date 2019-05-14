Tax-penalty waivers offered for areas hit by storms, floods

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says taxpayers affected by last month's severe weather and flooding may request waivers from penalties and interest on state income taxes if they can't file returns or make payments on time.

The Democrat said Monday that individuals and businesses are eligible in 34 counties that were declared disaster areas because of severe-weather damage beginning April 23.

Waiver requests to the Illinois Department of Revenue should include brief written explanations of the circumstances that delayed compliance with tax-filing and payment deadlines. They should Include the taxpayer's full name, mailing address, account number and estimated compliance date.

Requests may be sent electronically or by mail. Requests should have "Flood — Spring 2019" included prominently in correspondence.

Online:

Email for Department of Revenue requests: REV.DisasterRelief@Illinois.gov