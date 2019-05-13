Democrats discuss electability during gubernatorial debate

Three prominent Democrats running for Kentucky governor have taken on the question of which one would be their party's strongest challenger to the state's Republican incumbent.

During a televised debate Monday evening, veteran legislator Rocky Adkins portrayed himself as a moderate who could win back Democrats and pick up moderate Republicans in a matchup against GOP Gov. Matt Bevin in the fall.

Attorney General Andy Beshear said he's defeated Bevin "time and time again" in courtroom battles over some of his executive actions.

Ex-state auditor Adam Edelen says it's his "future-focused" economic vision that separates him from his Democratic rivals and makes him the strongest challenger to Bevin.

The candidates also delved into pensions, education and tax reform during an hourlong debate on Kentucky Educational Television.

The state's primary is May 21.