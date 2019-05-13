Julián Castro makes universal pre-K focus of education plan

Democratic presidential candidate former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro speaks during a meeting with Iowa State University students and Story County democrats, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. AP Photo

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro is calling for free public college tuition and universal prekindergarten under a new education plan in his 2020 campaign.

The former Obama Cabinet member's proposals unveiled Monday would also boost teacher pay by up to $10,000 a year through a federal tax credit while funding prekindergarten for children as young as three.

Castro is rolling out his plan for the nation's classrooms and universities following a heavy focus on immigration reform during the early stages of his campaign.

Other candidates in the sprawling Democratic field are also embracing tuition-free higher education and reforming the nation's student loan programs. Last month, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts proposed eliminating existing student debt altogether for millions of Americans.