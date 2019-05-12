Governor, lawmakers share budget goals but details differ

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has handed off his $213 billion budget to lawmakers for final weeks of negotiations.
Lawmakers have until June 15 to pass a budget that Newsom must sign by June 30.
Newsom has showered praised on legislators for supporting programs such as universal preschool and tax credits for working families.
Newsom and lawmakers have similar priorities but many different ideas on how to tackle them.
Assembly Budget Chairman Phil Ting says he's pleased with Newsom's budget proposal. But he has concerns that many of Newsom's new spending proposals expire in two years.
