Business

South Dakota suing BNSF to get land for Sioux Falls project

The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is suing BNSF Railway to acquire land for a massive road construction project in Sioux Falls.

The Interstate 229 and 26th Street interchange reconstruction project broke ground in April after the state bought out several privately-owned properties in the area. The $37 million venture is expected to take two years to finish.

The Argus Leader reports that the complaint asks for a jury to determine a fair value for the land, which would be acquired through eminent domain.

Court documents say an independent appraiser values the chunk of land at about $50,000. Documents say BNSF was asked to accompany the appraiser to the site for the assessment "but never responded back."

A BNSF spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment Saturday.

  Comments  