Suit: State trooper repeatedly sexually harassed trainee

A woman claims in a lawsuit that a New Jersey state trooper's repeated sexual harassment forced her to drop out of the state police training academy.

Attorneys for the 28-year-old woman filed a federal lawsuit this week against Trooper Stephen Spitaleri claiming sexual discrimination and a hostile work environment.

The woman, identified by the initials S.S., alleges that shortly after she enrolled in late January, Spitaleri began treating her differently from the other trainees and began making unwanted sexual advances.

The woman left the academy after 13 weeks and says in the lawsuit she suffers from depression and anxiety.

It wasn't immediately known if Spitaleri had retained an attorney who could comment. Through a spokesman, state police declined to comment on the suit Friday.