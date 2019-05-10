Willamette Valley cities get money to revitalize

Four cities in Oregon's Willamette Valley have received $800,000 in revitalization grants.

The Statesman Journal reports that Dallas, Stayton, Turner and Woodburn are receiving a total of $800,000 from Oregon Heritage - $200,000 each in matching grants through Oregon lottery bonds - for economic revitalization building projects in the core of their cities.

The division of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department awarded $5.2 million in grants to 30 projects in cities that are part of the Oregon Main Street Network.