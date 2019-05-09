2019 SC legislative session ends with matters unresolved

South Carolina lawmakers meet for a session Thursday, May 9, 2019 inside the House Chamber in Columbia, S.C. The regular session of the South Carolina legislature comes to and end Thursday with education reform and the fate of Santee Cooper still left unresolved. AP Photo

The regular session of the 2019 South Carolina Legislature which started Jan. 8 has ended.

Leaders in both the House and Senate gaveled the legislative session to a close Thursday at 5 p.m.

Legislators passed dozens of bills including legislation that would require ridesharing services to display their license plate numbers on the front of their vehicles and an expansion of the solar energy industry.

Other matters remain unresolved including legislation set to reform the state's education system as well as a proposal that would outline how the state should proceed with allowing private companies to make bids to buy or manage state owned utility Santee Cooper.

Lawmakers will return to Columbia for a special session May 20 to continue negotiations including deciding the future of the utility.