Canyons School Board approves pay raise for teachers
Teachers in Canyons School District will soon be among the highest paid teachers in Utah.
The Canyons Board of Education approved Tuesday a $50,000 starting wage for teachers this fall and a $7,665 annual raise for all certified teachers.
The school district is in the southeast part of the Salt Lake Valley and serves about 33,000 students.
District officials will conduct a public hearing in August on the property tax increase necessary for the raise — about $12 monthly on the average district home. The board will finalize its decision following the hearing.
It is the latest move in a brewing salary war among Utah school districts. Granite School District announced in April that it would increase its starting teacher salary to nearly $43,500.
