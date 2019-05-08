Panthers owner needs tax breaks for SC practice fields move

FILE - In this July 10, 2018 file photo, New Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper answers a question during a news conference at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The South Carolina Senate appears to be preparing for a key vote on whether to give the Carolina Panthers tax breaks and incentives to move their practice fields out of South Carolina. State Sen. Dick Harpootlian removed his objection on the bill Tuesday, May 7, 2019, so it could come to a vote. AP Photo

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper says he wants to move his practice fields to South Carolina, but if the state can't help him with incentives, he's fine keeping them in North Carolina.

Tepper said Wednesday he can put a bubble over the Charlotte, North Carolina, practice fields and build a cafeteria.

The South Carolina Senate is set to debate Thursday whether to offer about $120 million in tax breaks to the Panthers to build a new practice facility and team headquarters in South Carolina. It's the final day of the 2019 session.

Tepper says it'll cost a lot of money to move and he needs the help.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster enthusiastically backs the bill. But several state senators say a billionaire NFL owner doesn't need taxpayer help.