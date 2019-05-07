Business
Lawmakers get ready to work out differences in SC’s budget
South Carolina lawmakers are gearing up to work out differences in the House and Senate versions of the state's nearly $9 billion budget.
The House was considering Senate changes to the budget Tuesday. They likely will not accept all the changes, sending the spending plan to a committee of three senators and three House members.
The House did approve a few changes of its own including providing the Department of Administration with $5 million to cover the cost of hiring experts who will be evaluating bids and proposals for Santee Cooper.
House members agreed to keep some Senate change including creating a $25 million fund for farmers impacted by flooding from last year's hurricanes.
Comments