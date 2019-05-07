Sex workers seek decriminalization and loitering-law repeal

New York state Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-Queens, speaks at a rally of current and former sex workers Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the New York state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Ramos is sponsoring legislation sought by former and current sex workers that would make it easier for human trafficking victims - many of whom are forced into sex work - to remove convictions for crimes like drug possession or trespassing from their criminal records if they were forced to commit the crime by their traffickers. Another bill before lawmakers would repeal a loitering law that sex workers say amounts to sanctioned harassment by police. AP Photo

More than 100 current and former sex workers are encouraging New York lawmakers to repeal a loitering law they say police use to harass people simply for their appearance.

Members of the group spoke at a rally Tuesday in the state Capitol in Albany. They are calling for the decriminalization of prostitution and solicitation and say criminal penalties only punish and stigmatize sex workers.

They say many such workers are underage, homeless or the victims of human trafficking.

They also want lawmakers to make it easier for former sex workers and trafficking victims to expunge convictions for offenses such as trespassing or drug possession if they were forced to commit the crime by traffickers.

Neither bill has been scheduled for a vote in the Democrat-controlled Legislature.