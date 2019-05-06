Lebanon stock trading suspended over central bank strike

FILE - This Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 file photo, a man heads to the Lebanese central bank, in Beirut, Lebanon. The Beirut Stock Exchange said Monday, May 6, 2019, that it is suspending trading due to the open strike declared by the employees of Lebanon's central bank. Hundreds of Lebanese public employees are on strike amid concerns that their salaries and benefits might be cut as the government discusses an austerity budget. AP Photo

The Beirut Stock Exchange suspended trading on Monday due to the open strike declared by the employees of Lebanon's central bank.

Hundreds of Lebanese public employees are on strike amid concerns that their salaries and benefits might be cut as the government discusses an austerity budget.

A statement posted on the stock market's website Monday said the clearance and settlement of transactions cannot be done on time "during the period of open strike."

"In order to protect the interest of all investors, the Beirut Stock Exchange declares the suspension of trading in its markets till further notice," it said.