Groups seeking to conserve Indiana forests make new push

Groups seeking to conserve two of Indiana's state forests are making a new push in their efforts to curb logging.

The groups Friends of Salamonie Forest and the Indiana Forest Alliance are seeking to have Salamonie River State Forest in Wabash and Huntington counties and Frances Slocum State Forest in Miami County designated state parks. They've delivered petitions to the state proposing the change.

Indiana officials have developed plans to log mature trees at the forests. Residents last year organized to try to stop the planned logging .

The issue could come up later this month, when the Indiana Department of Natural Resources meets in Indianapolis.

In February, the state announced efforts to expand tree harvesting and attract new wood processing facilities as part of the Indiana Hardwood Strategy.