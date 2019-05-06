The Latest: Shares dive as Trump tweets rattle investors

People walk past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, May 6, 2019. Shares tumbled in Asia early Monday after President Donald Trump threatened in a tweet to impose more tariffs on China, spooking investors who had been expecting good news on trade. AP Photo

The Latest on reaction to President Donald Trump's threat to raise tariffs on imports from China to 25% as of this coming Friday (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Chinese share benchmarks have plummeted more than 5% as threats by President Donald Trump to raise tariffs in the trade war with Beijing raised doubts over the likelihood of a deal between the two biggest economies.

The Shanghai Composite index plunged 5.8% to 2,906.33 while the Shenzhen A-share index, which includes many smaller companies, tumbled 6.2%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dropped 3.2% to 29,117.32.

Chinese government offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Trump's suggestion the U.S. would raise import taxes on $200 billion in Chinese products to 25% from 10% as of Friday.

The tweets followed comments by U.S. trade negotiators suggesting the two sides might reach a deal this week on their dispute over Chinese industrial policy and technology.

___

10:00 a.m.

Shares tumbled in Asia early Monday after President Donald Trump threatened in a tweet to impose more tariffs on China.

The Shanghai Composite index sank 4.8% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong plunged 3.5%. Markets were closed in Japan. The future contract for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9% to 25,996.00, while that for the S&P 500 also shed 1.9%, to 2,892.00.

Trump's comments came a Chinese delegation was due to resume talks in Washington on Wednesday aimed at resolving a tariffs battle that has rattled world markets.

Apparently catching Beijing by surprise, Trump said he would raise import taxes on $200 billion in Chinese products to 25% from 10%.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified sources, said China's government was considering canceling this week's talks.