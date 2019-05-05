NY lawmakers seek ban on new fossil fuel facilities

Two New York state lawmakers are introducing legislation that would ban the development of new fossil fuel plants or pipelines as part of the state's energy system.

The bill would also direct state energy officials to create a plan for moving the state's electrical grid entirely off fossil fuels by no later than 2040.

The measure is sponsored by Sen. Jen Metzger and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, both Democrats. The two lawmakers plan a press conference Monday at the state Capitol.

The bill is one of several under consideration this year that seek to wean the state off fossil fuels.

In January, Cuomo set a new goal for the state to derive 100 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2040, the nation's most aggressive clean energy goal.