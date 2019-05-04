Justice Clarence Thomas’ moment may be now, some experts say

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2011, file photo Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas laughs while talking with other guests at The Federalist Society's 2011 Annual Dinner in Washington. Thomas is now the longest-serving member of a court that has recently gotten more conservative, putting him in a unique and potentially powerful position, and he’s said he isn’t going away anytime soon. With President Donald Trump’s nominees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh now on the court, conservatives are firmly in control as the justices take on divisive issues such as abortion, gun control and LGBT rights. AP Photo

Clarence Thomas has been a Supreme Court justice for nearly three decades. It may finally be his moment.

Many Americans know Thomas largely from his bruising 1991 confirmation hearing, when he was accused of sexual harassment charges by former employee Anita Hill — charges he denied.

Now, Thomas is now the longest-serving member of a court that's recently gotten more conservative. That puts him in a potentially powerful position.

With President Donald Trump's nominees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh now on the court, the conservatives are in control as the justices take on divisive issues such as abortion, gun control and LGBT rights.

The 70-year-old Thomas says he has no plans to retire. If he stays until his 80th birthday in 2028 he'll be the longest-serving justice in history.