New rate-case option for NC power companies OK’d in Senate

A new option for utilities operating in North Carolina to have their electricity rates set for multiple years at once rather than annually has cleared the state Senate.

The 27-21 vote on Thursday marked another round in a political fight between bill supporter Duke Energy Corp. and big corporate electric consumers who oppose it. Environmental groups also are against the measure, which would allow Duke or Dominion Energy to seek rate changes stretching out five years from the North Carolina Utilities Commission.

Duke Energy and allies say the option could lead to more predictable rate changes and better planning for infrastructure projects. Responding to criticisms the change could lead to less public scrutiny of rates, Democratic Sen. Dan Blue said regulators would have even more opportunities to examine utility operations.