US lawmakers review control board’s role in Puerto Rico

A protester shouts during a protest against the Federal Fiscal Control Board, as part of the May Day celebration, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The U.S. Congress established the appointed Fiscal Control Board to oversee the debt restructuring in order to combat the Puerto Rican government-debt crisis. AP Photo

U.S. lawmakers are reviewing the work of a federal control board created by Congress to oversee Puerto Rico's finances amid complaints from some officials that it is ineffective and has cost the bankrupt U.S. territory's government millions of dollars in operating expenses.

The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee heard testimony Thursday from Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello and others.

Rossello asked that the board no longer be involved in debt restructuring proceedings where his administration can reach consensual arrangements with creditors. The governor also accused the board of overstepping its powers.

The hearing in Washington was led by Rep. Raul Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat. He said Congress has not done enough to help Puerto Rico overcome its economic crisis and recover from Hurricane Maria.