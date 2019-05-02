California tries again to see presidential candidates’ taxes

The California Legislature is trying again to force presidential candidates to publicly disclose their income tax returns.

The California Senate voted 27-10 on Thursday to require anyone appearing on the state's presidential primary ballot to release five years' worth of income tax returns. The measure is in response to Republican President Donald Trump, who bucked 40 years of tradition by refusing to release his tax returns prior to his election in 2016.

The legislature passed a similar law in 2017. But former Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed it, saying he was concerned the law was unconstitutional.

All 10 Senate Republicans voted against the bill, which now heads to the state Assembly.

So far, at least 10 Democrats running for president have released their tax returns.