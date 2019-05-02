Business

Public school financing divides Louisiana’s GOP lawmakers

The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La.

Republicans in the House and Senate are at odds over Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposal to give Louisiana's public school districts a $39 million block grant increase.

The Senate is advancing a 2019-20 school financing proposal backed by the Democratic governor that includes the funding boost. The Senate Education Committee voted 6-1 Thursday for the measure, with most Republicans on the panel backing the legislation.

But Republicans on the House Education Committee blocked a similar proposal, opposing the $39 million increase.

The disagreement threatens to create problems for passage of a separate teacher pay raise included in the financing formula.

The pay hike has widespread support in both chambers. But the K-12 formula is crafted by the state education board. Lawmakers can reject or approve it. They cannot change it.

