Pence to promote trade accord in Kentucky visit

Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Kentucky to promote the U.S-Mexico-Canada trade accord and attend a Kentucky Derby eve party.

A White House official says the vice president will tour a small business in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday and meet with employees to talk about the trade accord.

Later Friday, Pence will attend a Derby eve gala in Frankfort.

Pence was in Kentucky in March to campaign for Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who is seeking a second term this year. Pence is among a number of Trump administration officials who have had appearances with Bevin in the past year.

Trade policies are a big issue for Kentucky's business sector. The state's renowned bourbon industry has been hit with retaliatory tariffs in some key markets as part of broader trade disputes.