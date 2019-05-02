Panel probing NJ’s tax credit programs holding 2nd hearing

A task force investigating New Jersey's multi-billion dollar business tax incentive programs is holding its second public hearing.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy created the task force this year after a state comptroller's audit showed the state authority that oversees the programs failed in some cases to verify that businesses met required benchmarks.

Thursday's hearing comes a day after reports by The New York Times and WNYC raised questions about how the tax-credit legislation was written and then doled out in Camden.

The reports led Murphy to suggest a "total revamp" of the programs overseen by the Economic Development Authority is needed.

Murphy has criticized programs enacted under his Republican predecessor Chris Christie. Those programs expire June 30. Murphy says he wants to cap how much state awards in credits.