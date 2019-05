Alaska marijuana regulators vent over investigative help

Erika McConnell, the director of the Alaska Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office, speaks during the Alaska Marijuana Control Board's meeting Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. The board expressed some frustration with the Alaska Department of Public Safety for not providing information in a timely manner to the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office's investigators. AP Photo

Alaska marijuana regulators expressed frustration with the limited cooperation they say they're receiving with investigations from the state Department of Public Safety.

The dispute dates to November, when an acting director of the Alaska State Troopers notified the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office its investigators would no longer have access to certain databases.

Office Director Erika McConnell says access to the databases is based on one of two qualifications: being a criminal justice agency or peace officers.

She says "for decades" the state considered investigators related to the office's work peace officers. She says she's not clear on what changed.

A message seeking comment was sent to a public safety spokeswoman.

McConnell says she expects a request to be made to the attorney general for an opinion on the interpretation.