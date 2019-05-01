Nevada panel expected to set revenue forecast for budget

Nevada is seeing "exceptional" rates of job growth, an economist said Wednesday as a state panel planned to finalize part of the two-year budget and set up how much money lawmakers can spend.

Dan White, director of government consulting and fiscal policy research at Moody's Analytics, described the U.S. economy as strong and told the panel that the country has one of the tightest labor markets it has ever seen. Yet he also predicted a recession or an economic slowdown by the end of 2020.

A tight labor market is generally when recruitment for open jobs becomes more difficult for businesses.

Nevada's Economic Forum is deciding how to tweak a 2018 revenue forecast for the state's general fund.

The Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities says the general fund makes up about 30 percent of the 2019-2021 budget.

The Economic Forum may make adjustments to a preliminary forecast its members decided on in December, chairwoman Linda Rosenthal said. She says the final general fund revenue forecast will dictate how much money Nevada lawmakers will be able to spend this session.