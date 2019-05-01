Judge approves Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s agreement with SEC

A federal judge has approved an agreement that Tesla's CEO Elon Musk reached with regulators over his tweets.

The deal says Musk must get a securities lawyer's approval before writing or talking on investor calls about a broad range of Tesla-related topics.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said Wednesday that Musk will not be held in contempt of court for a tweet that the SEC says violated their previous settlement.

The new agreement says Musk needs approval before writing about Tesla's financial condition, potential mergers and production or delivery numbers that have not been previously published, among other things.

The spat began last year when Musk tweeted that he had secured the funding to take Tesla private when he did not.