DOE will ship plutonium out of Nevada beginning in 2021

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is pledging to expedite the removal of weapons-grade plutonium his agency secretly shipped to Nevada last year, beginning in 2021.

Perry said in an April 24 letter to Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto made public on Tuesday that DOE intends to complete the removal of the one-half metric ton (1,102 pounds) of highly radioactive material from Nevada by the end of 2026.

He also assured her his department won't ship any more plutonium from South Carolina to the site north of Las Vegas.

DOE previously said it planned to forward the material from Nevada to a site in New Mexico by 2027.

Cortez Masto said Tuesday that as a result of Perry's new commitment, she is dropping all Senate holds she had placed on pending nominations to fill vacancies at the Energy Department.