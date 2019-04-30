Pennsylvania sees online sales taxes soar after court ruling

Pennsylvania is getting an unexpected windfall, as internet sales tax revenues are coming in nearly four times above what had been projected for the current fiscal year.

Revenue Department officials say the state estimated to collect $50 million from the tax on online transactions, but it's looking like about $200 million will be remitted.

The state two years ago imposed sales taxes on people who use online marketplaces to sell their wares.

Pennsylvania is requiring businesses that don't have a physical presence in the state to pay online sales taxes, under a divided U.S. Supreme Court decision issued last June.

That ruling was considered a win for large retailers that maintain a presence in many states, as they generally had been collecting sales taxes on online purchases before the decision.