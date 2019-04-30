Recent Missouri Editorials

The Joplin Globe, April 26

A bill under debate in the Missouri Senate to stop counties from regulating concentrated animal feeding operations should be treated as the swill it is.

Senate Bill 391 would give the state exclusive authority over CAFOs. Currently, county rules give residents protection that the state will not. In Missouri, county health and zoning ordinances seem to be the last bastion against expanding factory farms pushing into rural areas regardless of the intensive agriculture sites' impact on residents and the environment.

The massive concentrations of waste products at CAFOs create serious concerns and have caused extensive damage when storms, floods and other problems have triggered leaks or ruptures of containment lagoons.

Waters near CAFOs, including groundwater, are at risk of contamination, algae blooms and other water quality impairments. Manure spills and leaks result in bacterial releases, water pollution and fish kills. Nationwide, fertilizer runoff and manure seepage closes beaches and helps create a summer "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico. CAFOs use antibiotics and hormones that also can alter the biology of fish, reptiles and amphibians.

If you've driven by a CAFO, your nose tells you the air quality around it is abominable. This isn't the family farm. The animals packed tightly into these meat factories result in the release of methane, hydrogen sulfide, ammonia and airborne particulates in significant quantities at high concentrations.

Defenders of CAFOs cite property rights and the economic benefits of the operations. Yet studies show having a CAFO near your home reduces your property value — the closer the operation, the greater the loss of value. Studies even show life expectancies are lower in communities with high concentrations of confined hog-feeding operations than in the general populace, though the studies make no conclusion regarding the cause.

The state purports to protect water quality but seems instead to promote factory farming. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources gives only a veneer of concern to the approval process for CAFOs.

As we have said before, DNR has never met a CAFO it didn't permit. Public comments have no bearing on the outcome of a permit. The Clean Water Commission, part of the DNR, approves the operations regardless, ignoring local concerns.

This bill would harm rural Missourians. It should be defeated. People potentially affected by these operations have few tools to preserve their property, their health and safety.

Counties are a shield to protect local landowners, public health, water and air quality when the state will not.

_____

The Kansas City Star, April 29

Why would Missouri lawmakers take local control of school calendar away from districts?

Legislation that would wrest control of the school calendar away from local Missouri districts is a short-sighted play for tourism dollars that could have long-term consequences.

A Missouri Senate committee has advanced a bill that would mandate when districts can start the school year, an ill-conceived effort to give tourism-related businesses more time in August to reap the financial benefits of summer vacations. House Bill 161 would prohibit local school districts from beginning the school year more than 14 calendar days before the first Monday in September.

The measure, sponsored by Republican state Rep. Jeff Knight of Lebanon, would take local control away from school boards at the behest of the tourism industry.

Many educators are staunchly opposed and rightly so. Local school officials understand the needs of their students, staff and communities, said David Luther, a spokesman for the Missouri Association of School Administrators. And lawmakers should leave scheduling to local school boards.

In recent years, Missouri school districts have moved toward starting classes in early August and ending the school year in late May. But proponents of the bill, including amusement park operators and hotel owners, argue that this scheduling trend has cut the summer season short, reducing tourism revenue.

Tourism is essential to the state's economy, but the desire to squeeze in a few more vacation days in August shouldn't dictate the school calendar — or trump educators' valid arguments about what's best for kids. For example, an earlier start date allows more schools to finish final exams before winter break and to squeeze in additional teaching days before students take standardized tests.

Missouri is one of only 16 states that restrict when school districts can begin classes. If approved, the bill would take effect in the 2020-21 school year, pushing back the start date for some districts to the last week of August. Kansas City Public Schools, which started the 2018-19 academic year on Aug. 13, would begin Aug. 24 in 2020.

The later start date also could create challenges for families that depend on free and reduced-price lunches in many school districts, including Hickman Mills and North Kansas City. Hickman Mills offers free meals to all of its students. In North Kansas City, about 80 percent of schoolchildren at Winnwood and Crestview elementary schools qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

"By delaying school until right before Labor Day, there are some gaps in there that for some kids, it just causes them some problems," said Tammy Henderson, executive director of community relations and governmental affairs for North Kansas City Schools.

A one-size-fits-all start date for public schools is not the answer to fix what ails the state's tourism industry.

Local districts know what's best for Missouri schoolchildren, and they should set their own calendars..

_____

The St. Joseph News-Press, April 28

Wildlife 'laboratory' enhances risk of flooding

With heartbreak, we have watched our friends and neighbors across the states of Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska suffer from the impacts of historic Missouri River flooding, caused by severe winter weather, which included the infamous "bomb cyclone" pattern, leaving behind record river stages, a dam failure, and scores of levee breaches with little warning for residents to move personal property, equipment and stored crops.

Much has been said about this event, including criticisms directed toward the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. While there will be plenty of time to analyze if anything could've been done better, we are thankful for the Corps' efforts on several fronts, including positioning flood control gates at Gavins Point Dam to allow it to hold over 2 feet of extra water, and stopping releases from Fort Randall Dam. These extraordinary measures undoubtedly prevented further damage.

While some are angry about misplaced priorities of the Corps, angst might be better directed at the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, which dictates much of the Corps' actions. We are not implying the service's directives contributed to this extraordinary flooding, but believe it's worth pointing out its history of mandates to the Corps. These include implementation of artificial spring rises, construction of shallow water habitat chutes and notching of rock dikes that control the river's channel — all unproven experiments to aid endangered pallid sturgeon.

The service views the Missouri River as a pallid sturgeon laboratory, and its forced experiments have led to severe riverbank erosion, undercutting of levees, and destruction of private property, resulting in a changed river for people that live and work alongside it.

It's time to redouble our efforts on providing lower Missouri River residents with an improved flood control system. Flood control and protection of human life and property must be paramount in any decisions regarding Missouri River management. Serious consideration must be given to increased upstream flood control storage, whether that be in the mainstem dams or on tributary projects.

We are encouraged by the recent meeting between the governors of Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska and Corps leadership, focusing on solutions to protect against future floods. The governors stated they want to become more active in Missouri River management, and its high time they have a prominent seat at the table.

While large floods often create huge amounts of destruction and personal suffering, they also create the chance to be more resilient to future floods. For the benefit of regional economic development and opportunities for future generations, we cannot delay these crucial conversations.