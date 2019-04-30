Business

New U of Tennessee head to be highest paid in school history

The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

The next University of Tennessee at Knoxville chancellor is set to be the highest paid chancellor in the school's history, with a base salary of $600,000.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Donde Plowman signed her offer letter for the role Friday. Plowman is the executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where budget records say her salary is $462,000.

The Tennessee school also promised Plowman a one-time moving allowance of $35,000 and an annual housing allowance of about $20,000. She was also promised recommendation for a tenured position as a full-time professor. She previously served as a department head at the school's Haslam College of Business.

She's set to start the chancellor role this summer, pending approval by the school's board of trustees.

