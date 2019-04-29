Louisiana House: Banks shouldn’t have gun control policies

Lawmakers in the Louisiana House voted Monday to prohibit banks from being able to refuse to do business with companies involved in gun and ammunition manufacturing and sales.

The proposal by Republican Rep. Blake Miguez, of Erath, comes after Citigroup and Bank of America enacted firearm restriction policies for corporate customers in response to a deadly high school shooting in Florida.

Miguez said such policies violate the Second Amendment rights of lawful gun and ammunition dealers and could limit their ability to maintain their businesses. He said banks should "stick to the banking business and not the social policymaking business."

The House voted 66-27 for the measure, sending it to the Senate for debate.

Opponents said the legislation restricts the First Amendment rights of companies and inappropriately meddles in private business operations.

"It's called capitalism. If you don't like what the bank's telling you, you go down the street and find another bank," said Rep. Sam Jones, a Franklin Democrat.

Under the bill, Louisiana's attorney general would be able to investigate possible violations.