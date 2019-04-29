Company seeks $1.2 million grant for new medical facility

A privately run health care company is seeking more than $1 million in state taxpayer money to redevelop a former hospital campus in southern Delaware.

The state Council on Development Finance meets Monday to consider a request by Nationwide Healthcare Services for a Strategic Fund grant of about $1.2 million. The grant would be used to build a new "wellness village," including a 150-bed skilled nursing center, on the site of the old Milford Memorial hospital.

Nationwide recently acquired the 22-acre property from Bayhealth, which built a new hospital nearby. Nationwide also operates the Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hockessin and the Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington.

Officials say the Milford facility is expected to cost more than $20 million and create 300 full-time jobs.