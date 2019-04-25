Pipeline firm fined $3.3M for worst CA oil spill in 25 years

A company that caused the worst California coastal oil spill in 25 years has been fined more than $3.3 million.

A judge in Santa Barbara issued the fine and penalty Thursday against Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline. Additional damages could be levied at a restitution hearing next month.

A jury last year found the company failed to maintain a pipeline that in 2015 sent 140,000 gallons of crude oil gushing onto a beach near Santa Barbara. The spill blackened popular beaches for miles, killed wildlife and hurt tourism and fishing.

Plain All American, which estimated costs at more than $300 million, apologized and paid for the cleanup.

In a statement Thursday, the company says it's "committed to doing the right thing."

It's also seeking permission to build a new pipeline.