New Zealand and France to call for an end to online terror

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she and French President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting in Paris next month seeking to eliminate acts of violent extremism and terrorism from being shown online.

Ardern says she and Macron will ask world leaders and chief executives of technology companies to agree to a pledge called the "Christchurch Call," named after the New Zealand city where an attack took place last month.

But Ardern didn't release any details of the pledge, saying they were still being developed.

The man accused of murdering 50 people in two Christchurch mosques livestreamed the attack on Facebook after mounting a camera on his helmet. The chilling 17-minute video was copied and viewed widely on the internet even as tech companies scrambled to remove it.