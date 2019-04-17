Business
Deaths of Colorado men highlight trench construction dangers
The deaths of two Colorado workers have highlighted one of the most hazardous construction industry accidents.
The Coloradan reports the two men died inside a collapsed trench in Windsor despite a seven-hour effort by 60 first responders at a job site about 17 miles (27 kilometers) from Fort Collins.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration last year announced its priority and held a seminar in Colorado to reduce trenching and excavation accidents after 23 workers were killed nationally in 2016, with another 32 in 2017 and 2018.
A Windsor-Severance fire official says it is unclear whether safety devices were in the 15-foot-deep (about 5 meters) trench.
The official says a metal shelter called a trench box was not present, although it was not immediately apparent if the conditions required one.
Comments