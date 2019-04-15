Business

AAA: Michigan gas prices up 9 cents to $2.92 per gallon

The Associated Press

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 9 cents from a week ago to about $2.92 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded is about 14 cents more than a year ago. AAA says the statewide average rose to a new 2019 high of $2.93 per gallon last Friday before easing. AAA says more increases are expected this spring.

The state's highest average was about $2.96 a gallon in the Saginaw area. The lowest was about $2.88 in the Traverse City area.

Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.89 per gallon, up about 10 cents from a week ago.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

https://gasprices.aaa.com

