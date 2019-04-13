Business

Slain man’s family sues killer, security company for $10M

The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore.

The family of a man shot to death by a security guard outside a Salem restaurant is suing his attacker, and the security company that employed him, for $10 million.

The Statesman Journal reports the negligence of Homefront Security Services and the actions of employee Gregory Capwell led to the death of Jose Francisco Moreno Jr., according to a complaint filed this week in Marion County Circuit Court.

Responding to a call July 22, 2017, Salem police officers found Moreno bleeding outside a Denny's restaurant.

Capwell was convicted of murdering Moreno and is serving life in prison with the possibility of parole in 25 years.

The complaint accuses Homefront management of failing to properly train Capwell and of negligently hiring him when they knew — or should've known — that he had a history of impersonating a police officer, using excessive force, and being arrested for assault.

Homefront Security didn't respond to requests for comment.

