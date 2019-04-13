Business

Gas prices still climbing in New Jersey, across nation

The Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J.

Gas prices are still climbing in New Jersey and across the nation, and analysts warn drivers to expect more of the same for another few weeks.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey was $2.76 Friday, up six cents from a week ago and from prices at this time a year ago.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.81 a gallon, up nine cents from last week and higher than the national average of $2.69 a year ago.

Analysts say drivers can expect no relief due to the "triple threat" of higher crude oil prices, continuing refinery maintenance and the switchover to more expensive summer-blend gasoline, which has a lower volatility to limit evaporative emissions that normally increase with warm weather.

