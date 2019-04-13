Business

Top House Democrat steps up demand for Trump’s tax returns

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press

In this April 2, 2019, photo, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., arrives for a Democratic Caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington. Neal, whose committee has jurisdiction over all tax issues, has formally requested President Donald Trump's tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service.
In this April 2, 2019, photo, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., arrives for a Democratic Caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington. Neal, whose committee has jurisdiction over all tax issues, has formally requested President Donald Trump's tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
WASHINGTON

A top House Democrat is ratcheting up his demand for access to President Donald Trump's tax returns, telling the IRS that the law clearly gives Congress a right to them.

The response by Rep. Richard Neal, the House Ways and Means Committee chairman, comes after the administration asked for more time to consider his initial request last week.

The Massachusetts Democrat says a 1920-era law saying the IRS "shall furnish" any tax return requested by Congress "is unambiguous and raises no complicated legal issues" and that the Treasury's objections lack merit.

Neal tells IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, a Trump appointee, that he has two weeks to respond.

If Rettig fails to respond, Neal says that'll be interpreted as denying the request, which could pave the way for a court battle.

  Comments  

Read Next

Business

SC Senate to begin discussions on $9 billion budget

By CHRISTINA L. MYERS Associated Press

The South Carolina Senate is getting ready to have its say on how the state should spend its nearly $9 billion budget for the upcoming year that includes raises for teachers and a freeze on state college tuition.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Business

Patrol focusing on Move Over law in construction season

Business

Worker killed by falling crane counterweight in NYC

Business

County reopens Marblemount mine permits for comment

Business

AARP hails state funding, programs to aid aging New Yorkers

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service