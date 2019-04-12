Business

W.Va. governor announces federal grants for McDowell County

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia has secured $3.4 million in federal grants to help improve broadband and wastewater infrastructure in McDowell County.

The Republican governor announced the grants Thursday and said the money will go toward multiple projects.

One project will be building a sanitary wastewater service system in Iaeger so the town can comply with federal clean water standards. Another would be installing fiber lines to speed up the internet in Bull Creek and Isaban. And in Bradshaw, work will be done to rehab the town's existing wastewater treatment plant.

The funds are part of a program by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

