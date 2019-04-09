Business

Nissan ex-chair Ghosn says a ‘conspiracy’ led to his arrest

The Associated Press

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, seen on a screen, speaks in a video during a press conference held by his lawyers in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Ghosn, who was arrested in Japan on financial misconduct charges, gets his say in a video shown by his legal team.
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, seen on a screen, speaks in a video during a press conference held by his lawyers in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Ghosn, who was arrested in Japan on financial misconduct charges, gets his say in a video shown by his legal team. Koji Sasahara AP Photo
TOKYO

Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn is maintaining he is innocent and in a video released by his legal team accuses some executives at the Japanese automaker of a "conspiracy" that led to his arrest on financial misconduct allegations.

Ghosn, wearing a white shirt and dark jacket, spoke calmly in a nearly 10-minute video shown at the Foreign Correspondents' Club on Tuesday.

His lawyer Junichiro Hironaka said the video was prepared in case Ghosn was not able to speak at a news conference. He was arrested last week while on bail.

Ghosn said the executives behind the conspiracy were motivated by what he called "selfish fears," and mistook his leadership for greed and dictatorship.

Nissan has said Ghosn initiated financial misconduct it uncovered and used Nissan money for personal gain.

  Comments  

Read Next

The Latest: Netflix moves release of film starring Huffman

People

The Latest: Netflix moves release of film starring Huffman

The Associated Press

Netflix officials decided to move the release date of a film starring Felicity Huffman who agreed to plead guilty Monday in the college admissions bribery scam.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Business

SC water utility may sue official who criticized its quality

People

Musicians reject Chicago Symphony’s contract offer

Business

Malaysia’s Mahathir says anti-fake news laws could be abused

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service