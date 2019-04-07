Business

Nissan shareholders meet to decide ousting of ex-chair Ghosn

The Associated Press

TOKYO

Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa has apologized to shareholders for the unfolding scandal at the Japanese automaker and asked for their approval to oust from the board former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been arrested on financial misconduct charges.

Saikawa and other Nissan Motor Co. executives bowed deeply at a Tokyo hotel Monday, where the extraordinary shareholders' meeting was being held.

Shareholders are also voting to approve the appointment of Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard in Ghosn's place.

French alliance partner Renault SA owns 43 percent of Nissan.

Also on the ballot agenda is the removal of Greg Kelly, a board member who is charged with collaborating with Ghosn in the alleged misconduct.

Ghosn is being held at the Tokyo Detention Center.

  Comments  

Read Next

Cho Yang-ho, indicted Korean Air chairman, dies at 70

Business

Cho Yang-ho, indicted Korean Air chairman, dies at 70

By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

Korean Air chairman Cho Yang-ho has died of illness weeks after shareholders voted to remove him from the board over a series of scandals surrounding the company's ruling family.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BUSINESS

Business

APNewsBreak: Comptroller orders IT contract progress reports

Business

Montana feels the effects of Trump trade policies

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service